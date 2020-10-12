Measure Protocol Named as Finalist in the I-COM Data Startup Challenge 2020
Blockchain-powered market research solutions company is selected for its approach for delivering valuable, quality data for business decision-making
By creating a consumer data collection environment that is built on trust, with transparency, consumer privacy and accountability top-of-mind, we are able to make progress toward better data quality.”LONDON, ENGLAND, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measure Protocol, the ethical person-based data marketplace powered by blockchain, has been nominated as a top five finalist in the I-COM Data Startup Challenge. Selected by a diverse jury, Measure was nominated as a finalist due to its commitment to facilitating high quality, clean consumer data for market researchers, marketers, advertisers and other professionals who use data to make decisions.
— Owen Hanks, CEO, Measure Protocol
“This global competition is all about companies that are committed to helping businesses get the most value from data, which is exactly in line with Measure’s vision,” said Owen Hanks, CEO of Measure Protocol. “By creating a consumer data collection environment that is built on trust, with transparency, consumer privacy and accountability top-of-mind, we are able to make progress toward better data quality. And quality data equals a better foundation for decision making.”
I-COM’s Data Startup Challenge honors leading Startups from around the world who leverage value from Smart Data Marketing as a central part of their company strategy. In its eighth edition, the I-COM Data Startup Challenge highlights the need for large enterprises to understand and invest in the latest approaches and technologies to get the most from their data. A jury of industry leaders in the forefront of Smart Data Marketing decide on the winners of the competition. As a finalist, Measure Protocol will present at the I-COM Summit Experience this November for the final round of judging before the jury and Summit attendees.
Measure Protocol has created a user-centric and positive experience within its blockchain-powered MSR app ecosystem. Built on principles such as trust, privacy, data sovereignty and fair consumer compensation, the result is an engaged, responsive audience and quality data for business decision-making.
About I-COM
I-COM helps companies with their business transformation to become a fully customer-centric and Smart Data Marketing driven enterprise. Smart Data Marketing is a term that we have created to describe a more holistic approach to marketing which covers not only the area of promotion but also product development and customer experience. The I-COM Global Summit is the world's leading annual event on Smart Data Marketing where the who's who from around the world gather to inspire, connect and develop. It's a unique opportunity to explore in a trusted environment the forefront of this paradigm where 80+ case studies are put forward. The summit enables an intimate open atmosphere for the attendees to build their Data Ecosystem dream team by being invitation-only, premium and artistically crafted. www.i-com.org
About Measure Protocol
Measure was founded by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans. Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and address data quality issues for buyers, Measure is an open blockchain-based protocol that facilitates a marketplace for person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as health and location from within the company’s MSR App. Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. Measure Protocol won the 2019 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation. www.measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol
