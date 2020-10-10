TV's Super Men Are Chronicled in Herbie J Pilato's DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR

Herbie J Pilato's DASHING book is filled with DARIN and DEBONAIR TV male icons DASHING Book includes profile of "Wild, Wild West" star Robert Conrad, seen here past images and in one of his last TV appearances (on Amazon Prime's "Then Again with Herbie J Pilato") "Mary Tyler Moore Show" icon Ed Asner is seen here in his past incarnation as "Lou Grant" and in a more recent shot, holding his copy of the DASHING book, in which he is profiled

DASHING, DARING, AND DEBONAIR by Herbie J Pilato is the ultimate sequel to the author's equally-entertaining book, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS, AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR.

Well, here we all are! We got lucky, worked hard, and did what we loved, and in return, we found our places in the story - a story that Herbie J Pilato tells so well.” — Richard Thomas, legendary actor ("The Waltons")

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pop-culture's legendary male stars of the small screen shine on in DASHING, DARING, AND DEBONAIR: TV'S TOP MALE ICONS FROM THE '50s, '60s, AND '70s by Herbie J Pilato, TV personality, and author of several media tie-in books (including GLAMOUR, GIDGETS, AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR: TELEVISION'S ICONIC WOMEN FROM THE '50s, '60s, AND '70s)ex

With a Foreword by Adam West ("Batman"), and an Introduction by Joel Eisenberg ("The Chronicles of Ara"), DASHING, DARING, AND DEBONAIR explores the lives and careers of classic television’s leading male personalities from in-front-of and behind-the-camera, including Tony Dow ("Leave it to Beaver"), writer/producer Norman Lear ("All in the Family"), Jonathan Frid and David Selby ("Dark Shadows"), Andy Griffith ("The Andy Griffith Show"), Stanley Livingston ("My Three Sons"), David Carradine and Radames Pera ("Kung Fu"), Larry Hagman ("I Dream of Jeannie"/"Dallas"), Paul Peterson ("The Donna Reed Show"), David Cassidy ("The Partridge Family"), Barry Williams and Christopher Knight ("The Brady Bunch"), George Reeves ("Adventures of Superman"), Dick Van Dyke ('The Dick Van Dyke Show"), Robert Wagner ("It Takes a Thief"), Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox ("CHiPs"), Leonard Nimoy, writer/producer Gene Roddenberry and William Shatner ("Star Trek"), and more.

Be they actors, comedians, singers, dancers, talk show hosts or series creators or producers, they each ignited their own particular brand of appeal and, in the process, inspired their audience to cheer them on - whatever their guise. With DASHING, DARING, AND DEBONAIR, Herbie J Pilato (host of Amazon Prime's classic TV talk show, THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO) celebrates the macho TV staples who left an indelible impression on generations, as clearly evident by the following reviews from the press and Hollywood insiders:



"Is there anything Herbie J Pilato doesn't know about pop culture, most specifically classic television? I love all his books and he's got the creds to write them because he personally knows many of these icons and can ferret out all the juicy, little known, behind-the-scenes anecdotes that make these tomes such gems. Great reading!"

-- Kathryn Leigh Scott, publisher, author, actress ("Dark Shadows")



“What an informative tribute to the male icons whose talents helped shape classic television! The gang's all here: everyone from Desi Arnaz and Rod Serling to James Garner and William Shatner, from Ricky Nelson and Donny Osmond to Johnny Carson and Andy Griffith - and literally dozens of others! Herbie J, take a bow!”

-- Thomas J. Watson, author, producer, TV historian, and former assistant to Lucille Ball



“There is no one more knowledgeable or more passionate than Herbie J Pilato where classic TV is concerned. DASHING, DARING, AND DEBONAIR not only demonstrates his vast expertise in this realm but also gives the reader a fresh perspective on the many pop culture icons profiled in this book. Great scholarship married to great fun!"

-- Bill Royce, Emmy Award-winning co-producer of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno"



"Herbie J Pilato has given us an encyclopedia of television’s iconic male stars. What a grand and impressive trip down memory lane!”

-- Gloria Loring, singer/songwriter, actress, author



"No one is more passionate or informed about classic television than Herbie J Pilato. Here, Herbie J is at it again with a truly exhaustive survey of the most influential male stars...and producers...over three decades, from the sublime (Rod Serling) to the ridiculous (Red Skelton), and a slew of other icons in between. DASHING, DARING, AND DEBONAIR is comprehensive, enlightening, and a blast to read."

-- David Bushman, Former Curator, Television, The Paley Center for Media



“Herbie J Pilato’s own personal panache shines like a diamond stick-pin in his new book DASHING, DARING, AND DEBONAIR - a perfectly fun and extremely addictive read.”

-- Cindy Williams, actress ("Laverne & Shirley")



“I first went to the section about my Dad and loved it. Then I jumped to Gene Roddenberry because I’m a Trekker – and then on to Christopher Knight because we’re friends on Facebook. After that…I was just plain hooked. I read it from cover to cover, enjoying every minute of this enlightening, entertaining, and revealing look at television’s glory days.”

-- Chris York, son of Dick York ("Bewitched")



“Herbie J Pilato writes about classic television not only with a deep knowledge of his subject but with an equally deep love and respect. If you know nothing about television and its greatest stars, read one of Herbie J's books. If you think you know everything about television and its greatest stars, read one of Herbie J's books. Either way, you will learn something new, fun, and fascinating. DASHING, DARING, AND DEBONAIR is a brilliant addition to his canon. It belongs in your collection!”

-- Melissa Byers, Digital Content Producer, Television Academy

