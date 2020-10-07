TV's Super Women Chronicled in Herbie J Pilato's GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR

Julie Newmar, Elizabeth Montgomery, Nichelle Nichols, and Barbara Eden are profiled in GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR Lynda Carter and Lindsay Wagner's universal appeal stand-out in Pilato's GLAMOUR book Diana Rigg, Peggy Lipton, Stefanie Powers, Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, and Kate Jackson shine bright in Pilato's GIDGETS guide

Author Herbie J Pilato profiles pop-culture's iconic females from the '50s, '60s, and '70s in dynamic television tome.

A fun read to zip through...a positive, fact-filled celebration of women in television.” — Treva Silverman, Emmy winning writer, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The delightful Donna Douglas, with both gusto and grace, portrayed Elly May Clampett, the diamond in the rough and very rich country girl next door on television's "The Beverly Hillbillies."

The distinguished Diahann Carroll delivered a barrier-and race-breaking performance as "Julia" in the same-named, first-African-American-led sitcom in TV history.

Lynda Carter and Lindsay Wagner showcased superhuman strength and heart as "Wonder Woman" and "The Bionic Woman," respectively.

Other TV female legends such as Dawn Wells ("Gilligan's Island"), Marlo Thomas ("That Girl"), Maureen McCormick ("The Brady Bunch"), Suzanne Somers ("Three's Company"), and more, are probed, prodded and paid tribute to in GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR: TELEVISION’S ICONIC WOMEN OF THE '50s, '60s, and '70s. This terrific television tome is filled with insightful, entertaining and revealing biographies by renowned writer/producer and TV personality Herbie J Pilato (author of TWITCH UPON A STAR: THE BEWITCHED LIFE AND CAREER OF ELIZABETH MONTGOMERY and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR: TV'S TOP MALE ICONS FROM THE '50s, '60s, and '70s, among others).

According to Pilato, “There are so many charismatic women who have made their ‘beauty-mark’ in television. I wanted to celebrate their contributions, not only with regard to aesthetic appeal but to honor the intelligence, individual wit, and unique talent and style that each of them have contributed to television—and how that great medium in particular was utilized to introduce and showcase so many amazing and wonderful women to the world.”

For exclusive and key information on TV's top leading ladies who shattered expectations and paved the way for successive generations, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR is the number one resource and go-to guide. And reviewers agree:

Booklist: “Pilato pays tribute to the women who lit up the small screen in such now-classic shows as 'I Dream of Jeannie,' 'Charlie’s Angels' and 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show.' He devotes 5 to 10 pages to each actress, recounting her rise to fame, her experience on the show (or shows) she starred in, and some basic facts about her life. Among the profiled are Sally Field, who rose to fame in two very disparate roles in 'Gidget' and 'The Flying Nun' before going on to movie stardom; Cher, whose variety show launched her singing career; Patty Duke, who charmed viewers as Patty and her look-alike cousin Cathy on 'The Patty Duke Show' but was forbidden to watch the show by her tyrannical managers; and Nichelle Nichols, who made history on the bridge of the Enterprise in 'Star Trek.' With photographs of the leading ladies and plenty of quotes culled from magazines and interviews, Pilato’s guide will be a welcome trip down memory lane for many readers and a terrific resource for all film and television buffs.”

Newsday: “Back in the 60s and 70s, women on TV really knew how to work their magic on viewers, especially those playing witches or genies. Now, television historian Herbie J Pilato celebrates those small-screen sorceresses, as well as the surfer girls, sweethearts and superwomen that were the stuff of male baby boomers' fantasies, in the new book GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR. Pilato has penned breezy profiles of 45 ‘iconic’ actresses [including] Gale Storm ('My Little Margie')...Peppered throughout are interviews from many of the women, including Elinor Donahue ('Father Knows Best'), and Adrienne Barbeau ('Maude'). There's...plenty of trivia...and while it's clear the women enjoyed the spotlight, they also seem humble. ‘It's flattering that anyone would consider me an icon,’ Donahue says in the book, but I don't.’”

Cinema Books: "Had a crush on a favorite star of the '50s, '60s and '70s? This is your new guide to the lovely ladies of the era whether it was Diana Rigg in 'The Avengers,' Goldie Hawn in 'Laugh-In' or Suzanne Pleshette in 'The Bob Newhart Show.' These memorable actresses all appear in GLAMOUR, GIDDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR: TELEVISION'S ICONIC WOMEN FROM THE '50s, '60s AND '70s."

William Wellman: “As soon as I began to read Herbie J Pilato's GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, a wide grin appeared on my face. It never disappeared. This book is a joyous account of the wonderful women from yesteryear's television. I'm happy to say that I knew and worked with many of them. Anybody who watched their delightful shows appreciated their talent and beauty.”

Herbie J Pilato discusses GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - and - DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR