SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces a Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd.; Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNOX)

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles , a national shareholders rights firm who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years, announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ("Nano-X" or the Company") (NASDAQ: NNOX) securities during the period from August 21, 2020 through September 15, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The Nano-X class action lawsuit was commenced on September 16, 2020 in the Eastern District of New York and is captioned White v. Nano-X Imaging Ltd., No. 20-cv-04355.Nano-X Accused of Misleading ShareholdersThe filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:• Nano-X's commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated;• Nano-X's statements regarding its "novel" Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors' machines;• Nano-X's submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") admitted the Nanox System was not original; and• as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.On September 15, 2020, Citron Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Nano-X "is nothing more than a science project with a simple rendering, minimal R&D, fake customers, no FDA approval, and fraudulent claims that are beyond the realm of possibility."On this news, the Company's share price fell $11.21, or nearly 23%, to close at $38.00 per share on September 15, 2020,Nano-X Imaging fell to as low as $22.30 per share, intraday, as much as 22% to the lowest in after Muddy Waters named the company a short in a new report, comparing it to Nikola. It came a week after Citron released their negative call on the Company.Nano-X Shareholders Urged to Contact the FirmIf you purchased Nano-X securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com.

Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com 
Website: www.timmileslaw.com 
SOURCE: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles

