Westminster Barracks / Suspicious Person

CASE#:20B104718

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connor Spurr

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/08/2020 2109 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Howard Hill Rd, Windham (Windham County) VT

VIOLATION: Suspicious Person

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/08/2020 at approximately 2109 hours, the Vermont State Police

received a report of suspicious male speaking with a juvenile at her residence

on Howard Hill Rd, in the town of Windham (Windham County), VT.

The male subject was asking the juvenile a series of suspicious questions that

caused concern with family members.

On 10/09/2020 a person of interest has been identified and contacted by the

Vermont State Police. Anyone with information regarding the incident or observed

any suspicious vehicles in the area at the time of the initial report are asked

to contact Trooper Connor Spurr at the Vermont State Police Westminster

Barracks.

