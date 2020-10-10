Westminster Barracks / Suspicious Person
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#:20B104718
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connor Spurr
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/08/2020 2109 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Howard Hill Rd, Windham (Windham County) VT
VIOLATION: Suspicious Person
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/08/2020 at approximately 2109 hours, the Vermont State Police
received a report of suspicious male speaking with a juvenile at her residence
on Howard Hill Rd, in the town of Windham (Windham County), VT.
The male subject was asking the juvenile a series of suspicious questions that
caused concern with family members.
On 10/09/2020 a person of interest has been identified and contacted by the
Vermont State Police. Anyone with information regarding the incident or observed
any suspicious vehicles in the area at the time of the initial report are asked
to contact Trooper Connor Spurr at the Vermont State Police Westminster
Barracks.
