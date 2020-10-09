Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ala Moana Boulevard Elevated Pedestrian Walkway Public Question and Answer Session – October 15, 2020

Posted on Oct 9, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), Highways Division, invites the community to an informational meeting, which includes a question and answer session regarding the proposal to construct an elevated bicycle and pedestrian walkway over Ala Moana Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street.

Details of the online Question and Answer Session are as follows:

 

Thursday, October 15, 2020

6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Online Zoom Meeting: www.rebrand.ly/AlaMoana

or

Join by Phone: 877-853-5257 (Toll-free)

Meeting ID: 876 2476 8446 | Passcode: 539066

 

The proposed safety project involves building a mauka-makai oriented “land bridge” that would link to paths on either side of Ala Moana Boulevard.  Mauka of Ala Moana Boulevard, Victoria Ward Limited (VWL) is developing a 60-acre master planned Ward Village, which will create at least 4,500 new residential condominiums.  Within a 10-minute walking distance, the nearby future Kakaako Rail Transit Station is expected to host about 2,650 pedestrians and cyclists each day once it realizes its full potential.  The proposed elevated walkway would safely connect pedestrians and bicyclists generated by these future developments to Kewalo Basin, Kakaako Waterfront Park, and Ala Moana Beach Park.

The project has been awarded a $20 Million BUILD grant from the Federal Highway Administration, and is a partnership between HDOT and VWL. HDOT is in the early process of developing a Draft Environmental Assessment to support project decision-making.  If you have any comments or questions regarding this proposal, we want to hear from you.

To request language interpretation an auxiliary aid or special services (e.g. sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact Ms. Michelle Kwan prior to the meeting date. Please submit requests in a timely manner to allow an adequate period to fulfill requests.

Ms. Michelle Kwan, Project Engineer HDOT Highways Division 869 Punchbowl Street Honolulu, HI 96813 808-692-8441 [email protected]

Text telephone (TTY) users may use the telecommunication relay service (TRS) to contact HDOT.

Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, braille, or electronic copy.

