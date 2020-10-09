Murray to Carney: Apologize For Pardoning Barry Croft

Carney Avoids Blame For Pardon Of Conspirator In Whitmer Kidnapping Plot

How many people with violent criminal histories walk among us here in Delaware because of a John Carney pardon? ” — Julianne Murray

SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Republican gubernatorial nominee, Julianne Murray called on John Carney to apologize to the people of Delaware for his pardon of Barry G. Croft, who was arrested by the FBI for plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and put her on trial for treason.

Carney pardoned Croft in April 2019 from his extensive criminal history dating back to the mid-nineties. Croft’s criminal record includes numerous violent felonies. In typical Carney fashion, through a spokesman, he sought to escape responsibility for his actions by claiming he was merely following the recommendations of the Board of Pardons headed by Lt. Governor Bethany Hall Long. Furthermore, in true career politician form, he attempted to defray attention from his action by commenting about “the growing threat of violence and radicalization in our politics.”

“John Carney owes the people an apology for pardoning Croft,” said Julianne Murray. “Tomorrow we have a candidate forum in front of the Wilmington Urban League. Perhaps he will offer his apology then.” Murray said this pardon raises the question of how many other violent criminals Carney has pardoned that walk freely on our streets. “One thing is clear – the process needs to be reviewed to make sure that sufficient due diligence is being conducted.”

“Fortunately, Barry Croft was thwarted by the FBI and Michigan law enforcement officers. But what if he hadn’t been?” continued Murray. “How many people with violent criminal histories walk among us here in Delaware because of a John Carney pardon? This is inexcusable that a person with a violent criminal history like Croft’s should be pardoned.”

“It bothers me that John Carney tries to evade responsibility for this pardon by passing the buck to the Board of Pardons and the Lieutenant Governor and then politicizes the issue,” concluded Murray. “This is how Carney faces every problem - blame someone else. Harry Truman famously said “the buck stops here.” “When it comes to John Carney, the buck stops everywhere but with him. In a Murray Administration, the buck will stop with Murray.”