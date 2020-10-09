Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Visitation To Resume At BCCX

Friday, October 09, 2020 | 04:33pm

PIKEVILLE – The Department of Correction will resume visitation for inmates at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex beginning next weekend.  The facility will be on a modified visitation schedule beginning October 17.  The decision to resume limited visitation at the facility is based on community data from the Department of Health, as well as the decline in active COVID-19 cases at the facility.

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, all visitors will be required to schedule an appointment for visitation.  Visitors will be required to wear masks, have their temperatures checked, and respond to a series of COVID-19 screening questions prior to entry.  All inmates will be required to wear masks during the visits and have their temperatures checked prior to entering the visitation gallery. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area.

Visitation Schedule:

  • 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
  • Maximum three (3) hours per visit
  • Visitors can only visit one day per weekend
  • Visitors must choose Saturday or Sunday visit; not both

To schedule a visit, contact the facility directly at 423-881-6148 or 423-881-6463.  Appointments are first come, first serve.

For additional information, view our FAQ's for reopening visitation and guidelines.

