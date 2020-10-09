Pavement Safety Project

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a project to add rumble strips and profile striping to roadways in six Northeast Texas counties will begin Oct. 12.

The contractor, Stripe-A-Zone, was granted 96 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1.7 million.

The contractor will mill rumble strips and apply profile striping to these roads: Delta County: FM 128 and FM 1553; Fannin County, State Highways 11, 34 and 56; Grayson County: State Highway 56, FM 697, FM 902, FM 120, FM 1897 and FM 121; Hunt County, State Highway 34 and US 69; Lamar County, US 82, FM 1497, FM 195, FM 905 and FM 137; Red River County, State Highway 37, FM 114, FM 195, FM 1159.

Profile striping defines the edges of traffic lanes on a roadway. Milled rumble strips are shallow divots in the pavement that alert drivers when a vehicle is drifting over the edge of a traffic lane.

Motorists who travel regularly in these areas should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.