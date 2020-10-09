Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
EASY Air Construction Permit training webinar rescheduled for October 28

The “how-to” webinar on using DNR’s Environmental Application System (EASY Air) to submit construction permit applications has been postponed due to low enrollment. It's not all bad news though - during the Oct. 28 webinar we will be able to show you several new features that will be installed later this month.

Join us Oct. 28  from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for the essential tools on how to submit construction permit applications. Starting with an introduction to EASY Air, you’ll also learn how to:

  • navigate the system,
  • complete and modify permit applications,
  • amend sent back applications,
  • withdraw construction applications,
  • request a determination,
  • use general permits, templates, or registrations, 
  • complete start-of-construction and operation forms. 
  • request construction permit rescissions, and 
  • search for issued construction permits.

There will be time for questions following the training.

Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/89698567976026126. You will receive a confirmation email on how to join the webinar.

Iowa DNR invites you to get on-board. Mastering EASY Air tools can speed your final permit delivery. EASY Air:

  • reduces data entry
  • increases data accuracy
  • saves time on application preparation and submittal, and
  • accepts online payments.

You can also find a registration link at eAir Services under the “What Kind of Training is Available” tab. If you cannot attend, you can watch December 2019 training webinars at eAir Services.

