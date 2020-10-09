EASY Air Construction Permit training webinar rescheduled for October 28

The “how-to” webinar on using DNR’s Environmental Application System (EASY Air) to submit construction permit applications has been postponed due to low enrollment. It's not all bad news though - during the Oct. 28 webinar we will be able to show you several new features that will be installed later this month.

Join us Oct. 28 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for the essential tools on how to submit construction permit applications. Starting with an introduction to EASY Air, you’ll also learn how to:

navigate the system,

complete and modify permit applications,

amend sent back applications,

withdraw construction applications,

request a determination,

use general permits, templates, or registrations,

complete start-of-construction and operation forms.

request construction permit rescissions, and

search for issued construction permits.

There will be time for questions following the training.

Register at https://register.gotowebina r.com/register/896985679760261 26. You will receive a confirmation email on how to join the webinar.

Iowa DNR invites you to get on-board. Mastering EASY Air tools can speed your final permit delivery. EASY Air:

reduces data entry

increases data accuracy

saves time on application preparation and submittal, and

accepts online payments.

You can also find a registration link at eAir Services under the “What Kind of Training is Available” tab. If you cannot attend, you can watch December 2019 training webinars at eAir Services.