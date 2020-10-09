EASY Air Construction Permit training webinar rescheduled for October 28
The “how-to” webinar on using DNR’s Environmental Application System (EASY Air) to submit construction permit applications has been postponed due to low enrollment. It's not all bad news though - during the Oct. 28 webinar we will be able to show you several new features that will be installed later this month.
Join us Oct. 28 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for the essential tools on how to submit construction permit applications. Starting with an introduction to EASY Air, you’ll also learn how to:
- navigate the system,
- complete and modify permit applications,
- amend sent back applications,
- withdraw construction applications,
- request a determination,
- use general permits, templates, or registrations,
- complete start-of-construction and operation forms.
- request construction permit rescissions, and
- search for issued construction permits.
There will be time for questions following the training.
Register at https://register.gotowebina
Iowa DNR invites you to get on-board. Mastering EASY Air tools can speed your final permit delivery. EASY Air:
- reduces data entry
- increases data accuracy
- saves time on application preparation and submittal, and
- accepts online payments.
You can also find a registration link at eAir Services under the “What Kind of Training is Available” tab. If you cannot attend, you can watch December 2019 training webinars at eAir Services.