Press Release - FAA Proposes $83,000 Civil Penalty Against AirMed International for Alleged Drug and Alcohol Testing Violations

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes an $83,000 civil penalty against AirMed International, LLC, of Birmingham, Ala., for allegedly failing to conduct required drug and alcohol testing.

Between April 13, 2018 and Dec. 2, 2019, AirMed hired 21 employees in safety-sensitive positions but failed to include them in random drug and alcohol testing pools until months after they were hired, the FAA alleges. These included 17 people who performed flight crewmember duties and four people who performed aircraft maintenance work.

The FAA also alleges that prior to June 2019, AirMed failed to receive a verified negative pre-employment drug test for an employee it hired into a non-safety-sensitive position. The employee was later transferred into a safety-sensitive position to perform flight crewmember duties before the company received a verified negative test.

AirMed International has 30 days after receiving the FAAs enforcement letter to respond to the agency.