Edamam Collaborates with Amazon to Answer Food and Nutrition Questions on Alexa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a leading provider of food and nutrition data solutions has teamed up with Amazon to help answer questions cooks and dieters may have while using Alexa. The company’s unique, proprietary data powers the answers to questions such as: “Is Caesar Salad gluten-free?” or “How many calories are in Spaghetti Bolognese?”

Using a range of cutting-edge technologies, such as natural language processing and machine learning, Edamam’s team has developed the most robust dataset of commonly prepared meals from around the planet. This dataset of over 70,000 meals includes all popular dishes from virtually any cuisine with each one tagged for every macro and micronutrient, all allergens, and the majority of lifestyle diets. The data from Edamam is leveraged by the Amazon Alexa team to allow Alexa users to answer a wide range of questions about meals.

Now you can ask Alexa questions such as “Alexa, which cuisine does ceviche come from?” or use it to gauge nutrient intake by asking “Alexa, how much protein is in a standard serving of pea soup?”

“We are very excited about partnering with Amazon on this project, as it allows our data to inform millions of people about the answers to basic food questions,” commented Victor Penev, Edamam’s CEO and Founder. “As a company, we aim to organize the world’s food knowledge to empower people to make smart food choices. Working with Amazon is a big step towards this goal.”

Edamam is constantly expanding its food data, having recently added tags for all chronic illnesses to both its popular meals dataset, as well as its database of over 5 million recipes. Further work will include genotyping and flavor profiling of meals to allow for a greater degree of personalization when answering food and diet questions.

Edamam is offering access to its data via APIs, already used by more than 60,000 developers, or by licensing datasets for specific client needs.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, The Food Network, The New York Times, Microsoft, and Barilla.

