Babler Memorial State Park hosts raptor awareness program Oct. 24

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 9, 2020 – The public is invited to join staff at Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park in welcoming the World Bird Sanctuary for a raptor awareness program from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 in the monument field. World Bird Sanctuary will be presenting a live raptor program, including birds of prey flying over the audience.

Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on or lawn chairs. Park staff will have circles drawn on the lawn to aid in social distancing for the program.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged and may be required by local order.

Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park is located at 800 Guy Park Drive in Wildwood, west of St. Louis. For more information about the event, please contact Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park at 636-458-3813.

