SKYVIEW ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOS ANGELES-BASED BROKER DEALER TO OFFER INVESTMENT BANKING SERVICES
SkyView acquires Grand Avenue Capital Partners, a FINRA-licensed broker dealer.WAYZATA, MINNESOTA, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyView, a specialty lender dedicated exclusively to supporting the M&A initiatives of independent and registered investment advisors, has acquired California-based investment bank Grand Avenue Capital Partners, LLC, a FINRA registered broker dealer, to add M&A consulting to their menu of services. SkyView received FINRA approval on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Currently, SkyView provides wealth management practice listing services via the Advisory Practice Board of Exchange (www.APBOE.com) and financing solutions through its national network of community and regional banks via the Lender Marketplace. With the acquisition of a broker dealer, SkyView can offer buyers and sellers a comprehensive M&A solution from seller listing services, investment banking to negotiate and construct transaction structure, and bank financing to fund the transaction.
In 2020, SkyView Partners has witnessed a substantial surge in M&A activity; loan closings have more than doubled, in conjunction with loan applications eclipsing approximately half a billion. As volume surged materially, SkyView recognized the need to acquire an investment bank streamlining the M&A process to meet market demand.
“The addition of investment banking services presents a cohesive M&A option for buyers and sellers,” stated Scott Wetzel, JD, CEO of SkyView Partners. “From the outset, our investment banking team can collaborate with our credit team to ensure the transaction is agreeable to buyer, seller, and banker; rather than investment banking building a transaction in a vacuum that is not acceptable to our lenders’ credit requirements.”
SkyView is happy to announce that Nick Arellano will be joining their investment banking team, bringing over 18 years of experience in the wealth management industry. Nick spent the majority of his career at Morgan Stanley and more recently with DeVoe and Company. “The wealth management industry continues to evolve at a strong pace, and we’re excited that this turnkey solution will allow us to bring deep industry expertise to advisors across a number of areas,” stated Nick Arellano.
SkyView boasts eleven FINRA-licensed home office employees, in addition to twenty-five licensed field wholesalers. “Acquisition of the broker dealer is a natural extension of the wealth management experience and licenses held by our staff; we’re excited to put our collective experience to work to provide a holistic M&A solution,” stated Wetzel, JD.
SkyView will offer investment banking services from its newly-opened office in Manhattan Beach, California.
About SkyView
SkyView is a Wayzata, Minnesota and Manhattan Beach, California-based investment bank and specialty lender dedicated exclusively to supporting the M&A endeavors of independent and registered investment advisors. SkyView offers listing services via the Advisory Practice Board of Exchange (www.APBOE.com), M&A consulting from our investment banking team, and access to bank financing through a national network of progressive, well-capitalized lenders (www.skyview.com). SkyView’s Synchronized M&A Solutions™ provides financial advisors with a cohesive and efficient experience to implement and execute their M&A initiatives.
FINRA approval of a new membership application, continuing membership application, or assessment of a materiality consultation, does not constitutes or imply that FINRA approves of or endorses any security or product offered by the Member.
