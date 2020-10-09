Hispanic Heritage Month Artist to Know: Historically-significant Artist of Today Soraida Martinez, Creator of Verdadism
Artist, Soraida’s message to Latinos: You need to vote in November; it’s the most important thing you can do in America today!CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1992, historically-significant artist, Soraida Martinez, has been teaching tolerance, empathy and promoting social justice with Verdadism Art – like this Verdadism painting created in 2019: The Toxic Mind of The Latino Trump Supporter...an artist’s psychological perspective. An award-winning artist, Soraida has been recognized as one of the 15 most prominent Hispanic-Americans shaping the U.S. cultural scene.
The artist, Soraida Martinez, has been addressing systemic racism for over 25 years now. According to Soraida — and as depicted in her 1996 painting Latinos have the power, but most of us don’t know it — “Latinos need to organize and vote in numbers in November. It’s the most important thing they can do for America today.”
Based in New Jersey, the artist was born in Harlem, New York City, during the social upheavals of the late 1960s to early 1970s, when American society was coming to terms with its deeply rooted problems of racism and sexism. The artist has created many paintings about the struggles of Latinos in America, including her own struggle as a Puerto Rican woman who educated herself, is a first-generation graduate with a fine arts degree, and, in 1986, started her own art and design studio.
Through Verdadism, Soraida depicts how to get in touch with your inner feelings and open your mind up to accepting other human beings. The Verdadism art style is great tool for teaching diversity and inclusion in the classroom and boardroom. Soraida’s paintings are often published in academic textbooks analyzing the same social issues that the artist has been addressing for many years. Ahead of her time in knowing that racism is not a sustainable concept in the United States and worldwide, Soraida continues to raise awareness and teach tolerance through art talks and exhibitions at colleges and universities, corporations and organizations.
For a virtual tour of the Verdadism Art Gallery, contact the artist at verdadism@aol.com or call the studio/gallery at 856-346-3131. For more information, please visit soraida.com.
