Special Vastu Live Show with Pallavi Chhelavda, Vastu Shastra Fengshui Consultant

Ek Raah Aur Sahi Disha, Jo Zindagi Badal De ”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the Corona Virus Pandemic people have been trying their best to sort their lives out. No matter what stage or point a person is in life, these testing times have set each and every one of us on edge.
When will this end? Will the world’s best scientists ever come up with a cure for COVID-19? Do we have to wait for the spread to subside? How long will this last?
As these questions linger in our mind and uncertainty drives our thoughts wild, there is one thing that drives us forward: To come out with a better person after this all.
While the world stands still and we’re given the opportunity to reflect or work on ourselves, we must grab every method possible to improve. Yes, it may be hard but while the pause button has been pressed, it is the best that we can do. If there’s a will, there is always away.
With physical interaction preventing us from gathering with peers, workmates, and even family, socialization is brought online. Although it has been available since the creation of the World Wide Web, there is more emphasis on it now since keeping our distance from one another is the best way to avoid catching the virus and stopping the spread.
Now, nobody can really tell you where to turn to. In fact, social media may have already given you great suggestions on what to work with and where to start but if you found yourself stuck at home for long, you might want to look into Vastu Shastra.
Encouraging positive energies to flow freely through the placement/arrangement of furnishing, decors, and items in your household or office space, Vastu gives you a calm, vibrant, and comfortable ambiance. By simply changing the position of your bed or changing the color in your room, you can gain all this and more.
Vastu Shastra has helped many people lead successful lives, whether it’s with their career, family, or even romantic relationships. If you want to know more, you can stay tuned to our Special Vastu Live Shows. Held by Vastu Shastra and Feng Shui expert Pallavi Chhelavda, these online shows will help you gain a deeper understanding of ancient science.
Feel free to plot your calendar with these details.
The Vastu Shows air live on
• Facebook every Saturday (03:00 – 04:30 PM EST)
• Instagram every Saturday (05:00 – 05:30 PM EST)
• YouTube every Sunday (03:00 – 04:30 PM EST)
What’s in it for you?
Well, aside from the learning that you get from this Vastu Veteran and TV personality, you could reap the benefits of the ancient art by following her instructions to a tee. People who have followed her show reported to getting results in 15 to 20 days.
Don’t worry, you don’t need to buy anything nor will we be selling any products. All you need to do is keep an open mind. Through simple color selection and home decor, sitting and furniture rearrangement, we can change the atmosphere of your home.
On top of that, a lucky winner will be selected from those who chat or email us to receive complete Vastu consultation for free from none other than Pallavi Chhelavda herself. Four (4) fortunate individuals will also be given a 10-minute personal phone call consultation.
If you wish to personally partake rather than spectate in the Special Live Shows you are more than welcome to do so. It’s completely free. Kindly follow this step to set up an appointment:
Step 1
Send us your correct Name, Date of Birth, Time of Birth, State, and Country (Your Introduction).
Step 2
How do you know us and how long you know us?
Step 3
Your detailed Questions or Queries.
Step 4
During the conversation, if you need privacy then you can send us the information from Step 1 on 123vastu@gmail.com before the live show.
Step 5
If you are looking for in-depth Vastu Consultation for Home, Business, Individual, or Project then you need to get the paid services.
We provide personal visit, online as well one on one phone consultation with personalized attention to each client or family.
You are just a few clicks away from the good life and great fortune.
Is this new?
It may be a bit confusing at first. Also considering the fact that the COVID-19 specials only started airing in April with Instagram feeds coming in the latest, it can be easy to doubt the authenticity of Vastu’s effectivity.
It’s alright. We understand.
This is why we’d like to share we’d you a bit of this world-renown expert’s background.
The Story Behind the Expert that is Chhelavda, Pallavi
Growing up with a father and family who have dedicated their lives to studying, understanding, and utilizing Vastu Shastra and Feng Shui, Chhelavda had considerable amounts of exposure at a young age. With the desire to make a change, she worked towards helping others gain success and prosperity through the ancient science.
Those that came to her eventually rose to fame and spread the word. As she helped more and more people, her faith in changing the world’s view on Vastu slowly turned into reality. Taking the opportunity of the digital age, she has created numerous TV shows. Aside from the live shows, she is doing now, she has created over 1500 different shows in different locations and platforms. At the moment, she has also given more than 600 Vastu Tips.
Why does she do what she does? You ask.
To her, there is always a way you can change your disposition in life. You can always become better.
“Ek Raah Aur Sahi Disha Jo Zindagi Badal De”
Pallavi Chhelavda
Vastu Fengshui Research Institute
+1 4075295714
