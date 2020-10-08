2020-10-08 11:55:41.24 $6.9 Million Lotto Ticket Sold at Wentzville Schnucks

2020-10-08 11:55:41.24

A Schnucks shopper is now a Missouri Lottery millionaire after matching all six numbers drawn in Wednesday night’s drawing. The $6.9 million Lotto ticket was purchased at Schnucks Market, 1960 Wentzville Parkway, with the winning number combination of 3, 5, 13, 36, 41 and 42.

“Lotto tickets can be scanned on the Missouri Lottery’s official app or at Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to see if your ticket is a winner.” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “If you bought a Lotto ticket at this Schnucks location for last night’s drawing, please check it carefully.”

Reardon also encouraged the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Claims can be made – by appointment – at Lottery offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City and Springfield.

Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until April 5, 2021.

The jackpot now resets to $1 million for Saturday’s drawing.