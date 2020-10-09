2020-10-09 11:03:28.38 St. Joseph Resident Wins $100,000 Scratchers Top Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Karl Rupp of St. Joseph recently won a top prize of $100,000 on a Missouri Lottery “Jumbo Bucks” Scratchers ticket that was purchased at Speedy Convenience, 1310 S. Riverside Road, in St. Joseph.

“Jumbo Bucks” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $4 million in unclaimed prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in Buchanan County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $13.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $1.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $5.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county. 

