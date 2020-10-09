Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Texans Charged, Arrested in Hardin County Murder

SAVANNAH – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a man and woman from Texas in connection to a death in Hardin County.

At the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI Agents joined deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of Brian Diss.  At approximately 2:30 p.m., Thursday, deputies responded to the 2300 block of Oakley Road after a 911 call.  Upon arrival, the victim’s body was found along with evidence of foul play.  During the course of the investigation, Agents and investigators quickly developed information that identified Jeremy Byram (DOB: 12/5/93) and Jeanna Chacon (DOB: 6/22/93), both of Abilene, Texas, as the individuals responsible for his death.  Information was developed that the two had traveled to Illinois.

Working in cooperation with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois and the Illinois State Police, Byram and Chacon were taken into custody and booked into the Saline County Jail.  Byram is charged with First Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence.  Chacon is charged with Accessory After the Fact.  Both are being held without bond as they await extradition to Tennessee.

