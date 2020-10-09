MDC’s Runge Nature Center announces October programs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City will continue to offer a limited schedule of free public programs in October. All programs will either take place outdoors or will be offered virtually in order to ensure public safety in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. All participants must wear masks covering mouth and nose at all in-person events.

The nature center has released its program schedule for the month of October at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZPf. Most programs require registration in advance, and space is limited.

To protect the health and safety of visitors and staff at the nature center, total building occupancy will be limited to 50 people at any time. During busy times, some visitors may need to wait outside until other guests exit the building. Visitors will need to use enter- and exit-only doors, and should bring their own drinking water, as drinking fountains will be out of service. Guests must practice physical distancing and frequent handwashing. Guests should also wear a mask covering their mouth and nose while inside the nature center.

October programs at the nature center will include:

Virtual Nature Tales: Not-So-Spooky Spiders — Virtual Program Wednesday, Oct. 14, 11:00 a.m.–noon — all ages Explore the nature center’s not-so-spooky spiders through stories, fun facts, and a visit from a live spider or two. Registration required at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174671.

Nature center guests can conveniently manage program registration online at mdc.mo.gov/centralevents. The first step in registering for a program is creating a profile, then signing up for future programs is simple. Once registrants create a profile and register for events, they will receive details about those specific programs.

Sign up for email and/or text updates from Runge Nature Center and other conservation news at mdc.mo.gov/GovDelivery.

Events at Runge Nature Center are free, thanks to the one-eighth of 1 percent conservation sales tax. Runge Nature Center, located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City, is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; and Thursday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Trails at the nature center are open every day, 6 a.m.–9 p.m.

For more information about events at Runge Conservation Nature Center, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/runge-nature-center, or call the nature center at (573) 526-5544.