LightWerks' Virtual Trade Show: Forward Thinking – Tech Solutions for the Safe Return to Work and School

LightWerks Virtual Tradeshow

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top AV Systems integrator, LightWerks Communication Systems Inc. will host a virtual trade show on October 22, 2020 from 8:30 am to 5 pm PST. The event, entitled “Forward Thinking – Tech Solutions for the Safe Return to Work and School,” is open to the public via the Zoom Webinar platform, and is targeted towards both the corporate and education customers. The virtual trade show will feature presentations by leading audio visual manufacturers such as Logitech, Legrand, and Extron, and will specially focus on how technology integration leaders are strategizing to create practical, innovative, and relevant solutions that will support schools and corporations as they reopen. In addition to a strong lineup of manufacturer presentations, the event will include an exclusive keynote presentation by Wolcott Architecture, as well as generous prizes and giveaways throughout the day.

