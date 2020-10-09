Freedom For All-Fighting Modern Day Slavery and Human Trafficking In The Year 2020
Katie Ford, the founder of FFA states, “FFA provides rescue, rehabilitation and reintegration services for survivors of slavery and human trafficking.”YONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fighting Modern Day Slavery and Human Trafficking In The Year 2020
(New York, NY) FREEDOM FOR ALL (FFA) is a New York City based non-profit organization whose mission is to end modern slavery and human trafficking. FFA does this by designing specific programs with its 11 on-the-ground partner organizations. Freedom for All partners with J’aime Clothing Line to support anti-trafficking initiatives.
Katie Ford, the founder of FFA states, “FFA provides rescue, rehabilitation and reintegration services for survivors of slavery and human trafficking. Over the past 10 years, we have developed close relationships with grassroots organizations to end human trafficking in the United States and around the world. During this pandemic that we are all experiencing, those unique relationships have allowed us to quickly and efficiently support vulnerable communities where people have a higher risk of being trafficked.”
“Since the pandemic started, FFA has been making sure that the survivors who were previously rescued and reintegrated into society are safe and have food,” says Katie. “We directly supported food distributions for more than 13,000 people worldwide. In New York City, we provided funding to our partner the anti-trafficking organization Mentari. Mentari distributed food to human trafficking survivors who lost their jobs when businesses started to close down. Those distributions still take place every other week and enable survivors to get through this crisis.”
Human trafficking is the business of recruiting, transporting and/or harboring people for the purpose of exploiting them. Traffickers trick, manipulate, or physically force their victims into working under inhumane and often illegal conditions. Human trafficking includes forced labor in the private economy (imposed by individuals, groups, and companies), state-imposed forced labor, and the forced sexual exploitation of adults and commercial sexual exploitation of children. Annual profits of traffickers worldwide exceed those of Microsoft, Wells Fargo, Samsung, J.P. Morgan, and Apple combined.
"I was so relieved when Freedom For All and Mentari came directly to help when I was in need of help, with a bag of groceries, vegetables and fruits sent to our home every 2 weeks with additional groceries store gift cards. A few years ago, I graduated from Mentari Culinary Arts Program at Mentari and I gained cooking skills, I received employment but lost my job due to the pandemic lockdown. I didn't get unemployment insurance payments without knowing why. Mentari and Freedom for All became my primary support during this difficult time,” says Rachel, a survivor of labor trafficking.
“When we first heard of Katie Ford and Freedom For All, it became extremely important for our company, J'aime, to partner with this remarkable organization; Freedom For All is making a positive and powerful impact on current and future generations,” explains Jamie Karia CEO. “Working in the helping profession, as well as in the non-profit sector for most of my adult life has given me a lucid perspective and a clearer vision of the challenges we face as a human race,” Ms. Karia explains. "I've dedicated my life trying to 'make a difference in the world,' and bringing unity, peace and freedom has been a lifelong mission of mine.”
“Together with my brother, Vijay, we created J’aime to function as a social impact fashion brand dedicated to helping important non-profit organizations raise money and awareness for their individual causes,” says Jamie. “Our fashion brand clothing collection features baby, youth and adult leggings, tops, tote bags, face masks, skateboards, and more. Through our partnerships, we are giving people the opportunity to wear their support and to donate to a great cause — while at the same time ensuring that customers look fabulous at the gym, at dinner, during a night out on the town, or even at a gala. Our mission is to enable people of all backgrounds and socioeconomic statuses to pay it forward through fashion. One-hundred percent of the profits from our J’aime partnership collection is donated back to the respective charities. We’re proud and honored to be able to support a range of worthy causes, and look forward to continuing our important work in the days and years ahead."
The J’aime partnership collection can be found at www.jaime.store.
Katie Ford,the former CEO of Ford Models, immediately responded to J’aime founders Jamie and Vijay Karia’s idea of creating a casual exercise wear line. Katie Ford said, “this casual wear line is about health and wellbeing. The garden theme is perfect for right now, as it is about the rebirth that we see each summer. It is our hope. When people are rescued from slavery, they have the opportunity to start again. Sometimes for the first time in their lives, they have the right to control their bodies and the right to profit from their labor.”
Mentari helps survivors individually and collectively through direct services, resources, empowerment, advocacy and mentorship (DREAM). Mentari is led by survivors and anti-human trafficking activists.
About Freedom For All (FFA)
Freedom For All is a 501(c)(3) organization that seeks to end human trafficking and slavery. FFA partners with 11 on-the-ground organizations to rescue, rehabilitate and reintegrate survivors of slavery and human trafficking and create preventions programs. As a small organization, Freedom For All is flexible and responsive to its partners’ needs. Freedom For All provides education, vocational training and community prevention programs in vulnerable areas. The programs that are designed and implemented with its partners create long-term systemic changes, and provide pathways to a better life. In the past 10 years, Freedom For All has helped more than 20,000 women, men and children walk the path to freedom. www.freedomforall.org
2020 Modern Slavery & Human Trafficking Statistics:
o Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking is the second largest crime and the fastest-growing crime after drug trafficking.
o It is a $150 billion dollar industry.
o There are 40.3 million people worldwide in Modern Slavery.
o 16 million work in the private sector, 4.8 million are sexually exploited.
o 4.1 million are exploited by Governments.
o 15.4 million are trapped into forced marriages.
