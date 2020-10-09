Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Ivey Announces Light Up Friday Nights Campaign

MONTGOMERY – Today, Governor Kay Ivey called on Alabamians to pay tribute to health care heroes for their continued efforts in fighting the COVID-19 virus. In her proclamation, the governor asked Alabamians to thank these heroes by leaving their porch lights on every Friday in October and showing their appreciation at school sporting events this week.

“We’re lighting up Friday nights for our heroes. I’m continually amazed at the dedication of health care employees who work all year long to care for us and who during tough times, such as COVID, only seem to work harder,” Gov. Ivey said. “We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for the countless hours they’ve spent at hospitals, clinics and other facilities saving lives and helping to prevent the spread of this virus.”

Light up Friday Nights is a joint campaign by the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Hospital Association, the Alabama Department of Education, the Council for Leaders in Alabama’s Schools, the Alabama Independent School Association, the Alabama High School Athletic Association and School Superintendents of Alabama.

Participating in Light up Friday Nights is easy. Alabamians can simply turn on their porch lights each Friday night in October to show support for health care heroes. Many local schools will be highlighting these heroes this week at sporting events, culminating with the high school football game Friday, Oct. 16.

“I urge all Alabamians to give an extra pat on the back this month to the men and women who have gone above and beyond during this virus and who continue to do so,” added Gov. Ivey.

View the proclamation here.

###

