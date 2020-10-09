Governor awards $474,986 for energy efficiency upgrades

MONTGOMERY—Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $474,986 to help local governments, universities and nonprofit groups cut expenses by making their facilities more energy efficient.

The grant recipients will replace outdated heating, cooling, lighting or other systems with modern and efficient equipment that is less expensive to operate.

“Energy-efficient upgrades can save taxpayers and organizations money by reducing operating costs at local facilities for years to come,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants as an investment in the futures for these municipalities, schools and organizations.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Energy’s State Energy Program. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation, water resource management, job training and career development.

“These grants represent investment in local community facilities that will reduce costs,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey making this assistance available for these projects.”

To fund the upgrade projects, the governor announced 14 grants:

• Boys and Girls Ranches of Alabama Inc. —$40,000 to implement energy-efficient LED lighting and HVAC upgrades at The Bailey House and the Administrative Office in Montgomery.

• Christ United Methodist Church (Mobile County)—$40,000 to install energy-efficient lighting upgrades at the church.

• Dallas County Water and Sewer Authority—$40,000 to install an energy-efficient control system at 15 wastewater facility lift stations.

• City of Foley—$40,000 to implement energy-efficient lighting upgrades at the Foley Civic Center.

• International Motor Sports Hall of Fame (Talladega County)—$30,968 to implement energy-efficient lighting upgrades at the Hall of Fame.

• Lakeshore Foundation (Jefferson County)—$25,585 to implement energy-efficient lighting upgrades at the Lakeshore Foundation.

• City of Luverne Electric Board—$25,000 to implement energy-efficient street lighting upgrades in the city of Luverne.

• City of Luverne Water Board—$40,000 to implement energy-efficient aerator upgrades at the Luverne Wastewater Treatment Plant.

• City of Montevallo—$34,000 to implement energy-efficient lighting upgrades at the Parnell Memorial Library.

• Town of New Site—$25,455 to implement energy-efficient HVAC upgrades at the New Site Fire Department and Gymnasium.

• Town of Notasulga—$39,000 to implement energy-efficient control systems at four wastewater lift stations and one sewage lagoon.

• Sewage Disposal Board of the City of Red Bay—$40,000 to implement energy-efficient turbines and other efficiency measures at the wastewater treatment facility.

• Space One Eleven (Jefferson County)—$40,000 to install energy-efficient HVAC upgrades and rooftop solar control system at the Space One Eleven building.

• Auburn University (Lee County)—$14,978 to purchase a solar energy module for the Auburn University Renewable Energy Course.

