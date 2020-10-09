Lane Restriction on I-80 EB in Columbia County Due to Tractor Trailer Crash

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 80 eastbound are advised the right (driving) lane is closed at mile marker 238 due to a tractor trailer crash in Columbia County. This area is between the Light Street and Lime Ridge exits.

The lane is expected to be closed for several hours.

There is currently a traffic back up. Motorists should expect delays or seek an alternate route.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PANortheast and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-337-8802 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###