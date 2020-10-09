Route 3041 Boyce Road Improvements Begin Tuesday in Robinson Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Route 3041 (Boyce Road) in Robinson Township, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, October 13 weather permitting.

PennDOT crews will conduct slide repair work on Boyce Road between Ridge Road and just north of the eastbound I-376 (Parkway West) on-ramp. To allow the work to occur, beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the roadway will be closed to through traffic around-the-clock continuously through Wednesday, October 21. Motorists will be detoured via Ridge Road and Campbells Run Road.

The eastbound I-376 (Parkway West) on-ramp will remain open traffic.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #