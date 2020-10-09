​State Route 191 in Wayne County Scheduled for Milling and Paving Dunmore, PA – SR 191 and 590 (Hamlin, Wayne County) will experience intermittent single lane closures beginning at the intersection of SR 191 and SR 590, then continue for 1 mile south on SR 191 beginning Monday, October 12, 2020 and ending Saturday, October 17, 2020. Work will take place between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM daily.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.For more information on PennDOT activities in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties visit www.penndot.gov/District4.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570-963-4044 .

# # #

Jessica Kalinoski | Community Relations Coordinator Engineering District 4-0 | Communications Office PA Department of Transportation 55 Keystone Industrial Park Road | Dunmore, PA 18512 Phone: 570.963.4044 | Fax: 570.614.2957 www.PennDOT.gov -------------------------------- CONNECT WITH PENNDOT Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Linkedin