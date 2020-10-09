State Route 1023, Wayne County Detour Scheduled for Milling and Paving

Dunmore, PA – SR 1023 (Manchester Township, Wayne County) will be closed between Great Bend Turnpike (SR 371 East) and Great Bend Turnpike (SR 371 West) beginning on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 6:00 AM and reopening on Friday, October 16, 2020 at dusk.

The detour route is as follows:

• South of the project heading north on Shieldsboro Road (SR 1023), turn right onto Great Bend Turnpike (SR 371 East) and continue for approximately 2.1 miles. • Turn left onto Hancock Highway (SR 191North) and continue for approximately 5.9 miles. • Turn left onto Hellmers Hill Road (SR 2018) and continue for approximately 2.0 miles. • Continue onto Gills Hill Road (SR 2018) for approximately 1.6 miles. • Turn right onto Pine Mill Road (SR 1023), North of the project heading south on Pine Mill Road (SR 1023), turn left onto Gills Hill Road (SR 2018). • Continue for approximately 1.6 miles. • Continue onto Hellmers Hill Road (SR 2018) for approximately 2.0 miles. • Turn right onto Hancock Highway (SR 191 South) and continue for approximately 5.9 miles. • Turn right onto Great Bend Turnpike (SR 371 West) and continue for approximately 2.1 miles. • Finally, turn left onto Shieldsboro Road (SR 1023).

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

For more information on PennDOT activities in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties visit www.penndot.gov/District4.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570-445-0595

# # #

Jessica Kalinoski | Community Relations Coordinator Engineering District 4-0 | Communications Office PA Department of Transportation 55 Keystone Industrial Park Road | Dunmore, PA 18512 Phone: 570.963.4044 | Fax: 570.614.2957 www.PennDOT.gov -------------------------------- CONNECT WITH PENNDOT Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Linkedin

________________________________________ ________________________________________ This email was sent on behalf of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Transportation. For any questions or problems, contact the list administrator at NEPAPennDOTReportMedia-request@LISTSERV.PA.GOV. You received this email because you are subscribed to the NEPA PennDOT Report Media (NEPAPennDOTReportMedia) mailing list. If you would like to unsubscribe from this list, simply send an email to NEPAPennDOTReportMedia-UNSUBSCRIBE-REQUEST@LISTSERV.PA.GOV. No subject or message is necessary in the email.