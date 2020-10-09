Atherton Street Project Marks Completion

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that all work on the mainline of the Atherton Street project in State College is complete.

PennDOT thanks drivers, area residents, bicyclists, and pedestrians for their patience and cooperation during this lengthy, challenging, and impactful project. The Atherton Street project page can be found at www.penndot.gov/AthertonStreet.

Overall work during the three-year project has included relocation of numerous utility lines, relocation of sewer and water lines, drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalks, ADA ramps, traffic signal upgrades, new concrete median, and paving.

Work on this project has been done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The safety plan included protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Media Contact: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

