10/9/2020

CFO Jimmy Patronis Returns $500,000 in Unclaimed Property to Panama City Area in September PANAMA CITY, Fla.— Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced today that during the month of September 2020, he returned more than $500,000 in Unclaimed Property back into the pockets of Panama City residents and business owners. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, he has returned more than $1 billion back to Floridians and he is on track to make 2020 a record-high year in returns. In addition, the CFO recently announced that during September, he returned more than $28 million in Unclaimed Property statewide. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “For the past three years, I have worked hard to return every cent in Unclaimed Property back to its rightful owners, and I am proud to announce that we are one step closer in achieving that goal by returning more than $500,000 back to residents and businesses in the Panama City area. Today’s news is more important than ever as we are working hard every day to get our economy back on its feet. I encourage you to search now at FLTreasureHunt.gov to see if you have Unclaimed Property so we can return another $500,000 next month.”

Tips to Check if You Have Unclaimed Property:

1. Check the Website. Go to FLTreasureHunt.gov and enter in your information to see if you have unclaimed property. One out of every five Floridians has unclaimed property or dollars.

2. Fill Out All Forms. Read carefully, fill out completely and sign your claim form. Each claim form will detail the documentation you are required to provide. The required documentation will include (but may not be limited to) a copy of your current identification reflecting your current mailing address and documentation proving your ownership of the account. Please refer to the claim form for the specific documentation required for your claim.

3. Drop in the Mail. Mail the completed claim form with the required documentation to the address indicated on the form.

4. No Cost to You. Checking the official website and filling out the claim form via the state will not cost you any money. Unclaimed Property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions. Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property. To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go online to FLTreasureHunt.gov. ###

