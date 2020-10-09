Introducing The Skill Journal: The Invaluable Asset That Is Creating Leaders Through Skill Development
The 5 Principle Guideline to Turning a Skill Into a Craft, and a Craft Into a PurposeNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Galerie Media Inc, is proud to announce the kickstarter for their newest product the “Skill Journal” that will change the game for students, businesses, teachers, entrepreneurs and leaders all over the world. The Skill Journal is a multidisciplinary learning and development tool designed to help people discover, develop and document their skills with a guided system that breaks any skill down to five basic principles. Launching on Kickstarter on October 15th at 8 AM EST, the Skill Journal acts as a mentor and visualization tool for leaders to fine-tune their skills, goals and purpose.
Skill development of any kind helps develop and bring to light your gifts. Your gifts help identify and define your purpose. The Skill Journal acts as a roadmap to this purpose driven vision, and helps you bring it to fruition.
Breaking down skills to a science, Hans Fleurimont, the owner and creator of the Skill Journal, uses the human psyche in combination with personal insight to provide a journal that guides, aides, and nurtures an individual’s skills and gifts to in turn, build and empower leaders who can then become equipped to go and teach the skills that they have mastered using the Skill Journal.
"When you take your skills out of your head and write them down, they become more than just skills. They become formulas, recipes, blueprints, scripts, systems, methods, and legacies. They become invaluable treasures that you can pass down from one generation to the next." -Hans Fleurimont, Founder
Developing, defining and discovering skills is paramount to the success of any generation. Providing a tool to streamline that process for success and help define the science behind any skill is a massive asset to schools and businesses alike.
To be a part of lasting change through creating the leaders whose skills are vital to the success of our society, please visit the kickstarter campaign launching October 15th at 8 AM EST: https://bit.ly/2I7QxGH
About The Galerie Media, Inc.
The Galerie Media Inc is a production and publishing company based in Newark, DE, dedicated to helping individuals and businesses in their personal and professional development. Minority owned and founded in 2020 by US Veteran Hans Fleurimont and his wife Shunte Fleurimont, The Galerie Media Inc creates and publishes books, online courses and teaching material to empower others and guide them in tapping into and fulfilling their true potential. Quickly establishing themselves as an authority in the learning and personal development space for businesses, schools and households alike, The Galerie Media is leading the charge in using psychology and personal insight as primary tools in defining and refining skills that are necessary for success. The Galerie Media Inc hopes to take their mission a step further in 2021 with the creation of the “Skill Journal”. A comprehensive tool that follows a 5 principle method to mastering skills with thoughtful mentorship to create and encourage leaders of our society.
