MDC’s Rockwoods Reservation offers 2 beginning archery classes Oct. 16

WILDWOOD, Mo.—Because of popular demand, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is once again offering two opportunities in the St. Louis area for those interested in archery to get started in a safe and supportive way.

Two Beginning Archery classes will be held on Friday, Oct. 16 in the morning from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and in the afternoon from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Rockwoods Reservation in Wildwood. Each class is free and open to ages 10 and up. Both classes will cover the same material.

Archery is a lifelong sport that can be a fulfilling activity itself, or a first step toward the challenging and rewarding pursuit of bow hunting. It might even be a young person’s eventual gateway to Olympic competition.

Participants will get a thorough introduction to archery, from learning the basic parts of a bow and arrow to identifying and making use of a shooter’s dominant eye. The class will cover proper stance and sighting the target. MDC staff will go over how to draw, release and follow-through. Safety will also be one of the main aspects of the program.

After covering the basics, students will get to practice their skills in an open field with stationary targets. All equipment will be provided by MDC.

Beginning Archery is a free class, but advanced online registration is required using the respective links:

Please register each participant so that MDC staff can have an accurate count for social distancing and equipment needs.

As these are in-person programs MDC asks all guests to observe social distancing guidelines and maintain at least 6 feet from others for the safety of participants and staff. Bringing and wearing face coverings is encouraged when indoors, or any time visitors are unable to maintain at least 6 feet from others. Local ordinances requiring face masks will be observed where applicable.

Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.