Empowering a Smart City by Utilizing Strategic Insights & Contextual Intelligence in Real-time - IPgallery Targets UAE!
IP Gallery Logo
Empowering a Smart City by Utilizing Strategic Insights & Contextual Intelligence in Real-time - IPgallery to Abet UAE's ambition to lead the Arab World
After our success at The city of Peachtree Corners, GA, We are excited to assist with the UAE's ambitious plans of leading the Arab world in innovation with an IoT smart city management system”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governments in the Gulf region are greatly concerned about the ways to build Smart Cities via new ICT. These ICT technologies –such as Cloud Computing, IoT, Big Data, and Mobility– are effectively resolving the contradictions between human beings and natural resources arising from accelerating urbanization. IPgallery is incorporating excellent capabilities and practices of global industry partners into its holistic Smart City solutions.
— Michelle Specktor, EVP at IPgallery
After our success at The city of Peachtree Corners, GA, We are all excited to enter and assist with the UAE's ambitious plans of leading the Arab world in innovation with an IoT smart city management system quipped Michelle Specktor, EVP at IPgallery
IPgallery's Real-time AI Platform along with smart services and Apps utilize advanced AI/ML, IoT, 5G, Edge Compute, Real-time algorithms and optimization mechanisms, that provide holistic, yet modular, integrative and innovative solutions tailored to address cross-vertical key domains including Public Safety, Transportation, Traffic, Parking, Multimodal Mobility, Environment, Citizen Engagement, Connected Cars in an intelligent urban environment, EV charging stations optimization, AV Shuttles and Fleets, Urban Logistics and more.
Some of the Key Areas of Focus and Speciality are as listed below:
#1: Public Health Crisis Management
During the Health and Economic uncertainty due to the Coronavirus outbreak, our Technologies make a difference.
How? IPgallery's near real-time Public Health & Safety Solution enables the proactivity of Authorities to be ahead of epidemics such as the CoronaVirus rather than reactively "run after" its impact. We help States and Cities ‣ eliminate virus outbreaks ‣ mitigate casualties ‣ activate Emergency Plans ‣ minimize socio-economic impact.
#2: AI-based Smart City Management Platform
Solving the riddle of Integrated Smart City Intelligence.
How? The new management system is designed to enable the city to manage its multiplying array of sensor solutions, and run integrated analytics across their data streams. It is built as a “glimpse of how cities will manage millions of connected devices in the future”, with a view to defending against cyberattacks, and sundry outages and failures.
#3: Traffic Management Platform
Traffic Management ‣ Transportation Planning ‣ Energy & Utilities.
How? Simplifying Traffic Incident Management, Predictive Maintenance and Communication + Proactively Facilitating Communication between City Staff and Roadway Users + Mitigating Problems Before Serious Delays and Bottlenecks Occur
#4: Safer, Smarter and More Sustainable Neighborhoods
Public Safety ‣ Traffic Management ‣ Parking Planning ‣ Situational Awareness (Media) ‣ Environmental Planning ‣ Smart Lighting ‣ Pedestrian Planning.
How? Transforming Street Light Poles Into Actionable Data Sources and Intelligent Resources for City Services that Improve Safety and Livability.
#5: Smart Connected City
Lighting ‣ Parking ‣ Urban Mobility ‣ Environment ‣ Safety and Security ‣ Waste Management.
How? Leveraging Technology Innovation to Showcase Greater Connectivity and Information Access + Making the Smart City Vision a Reality + Benefitting City Stakeholders, People and Business in Every Aspect
#6: Holistic Smart City Cross-Vertical Services
Public Safety ‣ Transportation ‣ Traffic ‣ Shared Mobility ‣ Parking ‣ Environment ‣ Citizen Engagement ‣ Smart Lighting ‣ Energy.
How? Reducing Data Silos + Using AI/ML to Deliver Real-time, Actionable Insights + Improving Day-to-Day Operations and Situation Handling
#7: Holistic Smart City Command & Control Center
Open Smart City & Smart Transportation Platform @ Bar Ilan University, Israel.
How? Improving the Quality of Urban Live + Creating a Worldwide Network of Research Centers + Collaborating with Ecosystem Vendors, Global Leading Partners, Universities, Local Governments, Solution Providers - Lighting, Parking, AV shuttle... etc.
SMARTNESS THROUGH INNOVATION
IPgallery after receiving the European Commission "Seal of Excellence" in 2020 is acknowledged for innovative software development and integration expertise of tailored real-time AI based solutions that empower the digital transformation in the new era of urbanism and enable turning the World into a better, smarter and safer place to live, work and play in, one City at a time.
Together with our tier-1 ecosystem partners we provide holistic, yet modular, integrative and innovative AI/ML IoT and Cloud based applications and solutions addressing Public Safety, Health, Transport, Connected Cars in intelligent urban environments, and more…
Our management team is made up of Telecom, AI and IT veterans with vast know-how and experience in design, planning and deploying large scale systems and solutions worldwide.
IPgallery is a true PPP Can-do Smart City and Urban Mobility Partner.
We aim at making the world a Better, Safer and Smarter Place to Live, Work and Play in. One City at a Time.
Rohan Francis Britto
The Consultant
+971 55 635 0635
email us here
World's 1st Fleet of 100x Self-Driving Scooters at Peach Tree Corners, Atlanta