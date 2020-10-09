Moneypenny Study into the Impact of Covid-19 on the Number of Jobs involving Remote Working
with remote working on the rise Moneypenny study examines the increase in remote working across the US, to see where COVID-19 has made the biggest impact.CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US has seen a huge increase in those working from home over recent months, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing new ways of doing day-to-day tasks. Remote working was already on the rise, with workers wanting a better work-life balance, however COVID has accelerated this demand. Leading outsourced communications company Moneypenny studied the remote job listings on Indeed and the increase in remote working across the US, to see where COVID has made the biggest impact.
More cases means more remote work
Currently states with the highest number of COVID cases are Florida, California, Texas and New York, and these have the highest number of remote jobs advertised. Florida has around 10,826 remote jobs currently advertised and is also one of the states with the highest number of COVID cases, with a total of 693,032* cases recorded and counting. Other high risk states have a growing number of remote work vacancies, with California showing 7,944 remote jobs available and New York with 7,154 remote jobs.
When looking into the rise and fall of cases being reported in each state, Illinois, New Jersey and New York are seeing a gradual rise in cases and are in the top 10 highest risk states. When compared with the number of remote jobs being advertised, this rise in cases is reflected in the amount of remote work being listed, with Illinois listing 2,334 remote jobs and New Jersey 1,550.
However, some of the states with the lowest amount of remote jobs were:
Maine – 207
Delaware – 205
Vermont – 181
Hawaii – 170
Montana – 168
Rhode Island – 167
Alaska – 155
South Dakota – 133
Wyoming – 109
Comparing these numbers with the number of COVID cases being reported in these states, states including Vermont and Maine have the lowest number of reported cases across the country and other states such as Hawaii are seeing a steady decline in cases. This shows that the lower the risk, the less need there is for workers within these states to switch to remote working.
Is COVID causing more people to look for remote work?
Moneypenny also looked at the search volume of those actively looking for remote work online by assessing Google Trends data and found that people in some of the lowest risk states were actually some of the most vigilant in looking for remote jobs.
For example, Hawaii is one of the states that has a low number of COVID cases and a steady decline of cases being reported. They are also one of the lowest-rated when it comes to the number of remote jobs being advertised. However, the searches in Hawaii for remote work has seen a 73.50% increase in Google Searches since the pandemic began.
The same can be seen for Alaska and New Mexico, with Alaska’s remote job search increasing by 37.50% and New Mexico’s by a staggering 118.90%.
Some states saw a decrease in remote work searches, with Arkansas and Delaware reporting a -56.90% decrease and -52.60% decrease respectively. Even more intriguing is that one of the highest risk states, Texas, saw a -19.70% decrease in people searching for remote work, even though it is a state with some of the highest number of remote jobs available.
The cities with the biggest number of remote job opportunities were:
New York – 1,693
Los Angeles – 1,086
Chicago – 1,052
Atlanta – 969
Austin – 789
Denver – 702
Boston – 683
Phoenix – 670
Seattle – 622
Philadelphia – 559
These cities, again, have seen a huge number of cases reported, or have seen a steady increase in cases, that has forced them to put further measures in place to stop the spread within the workplace. These are also the cities within the highest risk states that have the highest number of reported cases within their respective states, with New York City accounting for nearly 54% of the total reported cases within the state of New York and Los Angeles around 31% within the state of California.
On the other end of the scale, Middlebury, Vermont has the lowest number of remote roles available, with only 42 jobs listed. Middlebury has reported only 83 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and has seen a plateau in new cases reported over the last few months. Another example is Manchester, New Hampshire, which has just 56 remote jobs available, and which accounts for only 7% of total cases reported in the state.
When looking at the remote roles listed due to COVID specifically, states such as California were the most influenced by the pandemic when it came to choosing to switch to remote working. Of the 7,944 total remote jobs being listed in California, 4,274 of those were directly due to COVID. A further 3,897 jobs were listed as entry-level in the state, showing that businesses continue to recruit for those that are entering the job market, but giving them the option to start remotely.
New York, California, Texas and Florida have the highest number of entry-level positions being advertised as remote, with Florida listing 8,503 entry-level remote positions, New York listing 5,213, California listing 3,897 and Texas listing 2,645. In contrast states such as Wyoming (61 entry-level listings), North Dakota (63) and Vermont (104) are in the bottom 10 states advertising remote entry-level positions.
Joanna Swash, CEO of Moneypenny comments: “We have seen a large increase in people working from home, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing businesses to look at new ways of operating. At Moneypenny we are passionate about being agile, innovative and adaptable in our approach as we work with our clients to navigate the changes. Remote working was already on the rise and companies will start to shift their focus to a hybrid way of working and COVID has accelerated this demand.”
*COVID cases correct at the time of writing, 09/25/2020
Moneypenny analysed Indeed.com remote jobs on the 09/21/2020
Moneypenny manages phone calls and digital communications for thousands of businesses across the US
Mary Jane Greenhalgh
Moneypenny
+1 843-501-2090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn