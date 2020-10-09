WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Tractor Trailer Unit in Smugglers' Notch

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A104190

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: October 7, 2020 at 7:59 pm

LOCATION: Vermont Route 108, Smugglers’ Notch, Cambridge, Vermont

ACCUSED: Tauji Mckenzie

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Smyrna, Georgia

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 7, 2020 at approximately 7:59 pm Vermont State Police received a report of a tractor trailer unit stuck in Smugglers’ Notch on Vermont Route 108 in the Town of Cambridge. The operator of the vehicle, Tauji Mckenzie, passed several clearly posted signs advising that tractor trailer units are not permitted through Smugglers’ Notch. Traffic was delayed for approximately 1 hour while Troopers assisted with guiding the tractor trailer unit back down towards Cambridge. Mckenzie was later issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for Commercial Motor Vehicle operation through Smugglers’ Notch.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.