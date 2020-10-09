WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Tractor Trailer Unit in Smugglers' Notch
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A104190
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 7, 2020 at 7:59 pm
LOCATION: Vermont Route 108, Smugglers’ Notch, Cambridge, Vermont
ACCUSED: Tauji Mckenzie
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Smyrna, Georgia
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 7, 2020 at approximately 7:59 pm Vermont State Police received a report of a tractor trailer unit stuck in Smugglers’ Notch on Vermont Route 108 in the Town of Cambridge. The operator of the vehicle, Tauji Mckenzie, passed several clearly posted signs advising that tractor trailer units are not permitted through Smugglers’ Notch. Traffic was delayed for approximately 1 hour while Troopers assisted with guiding the tractor trailer unit back down towards Cambridge. Mckenzie was later issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for Commercial Motor Vehicle operation through Smugglers’ Notch.
