Royalton Barracks / DUI #5
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B203274
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton Barrakcs
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/08/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107
VIOLATION: DUI #5
ACCUSED: Robert Gavin
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Troopers from the Royalton Barracks stopped a vehicle for a motor vehicle
violation on VT Route 107 near the Royalton Barracks. Upon further investigation
Troopers suspected the operator, Robert Gavin, to be under the influence of
alcohol. He refused to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was
subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was cited and released to appear
in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2020
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.