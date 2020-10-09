Royalton Barracks / DUI #5

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B203274

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton Barrakcs

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/08/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107

VIOLATION: DUI #5

ACCUSED: Robert Gavin

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Troopers from the Royalton Barracks stopped a vehicle for a motor vehicle

violation on VT Route 107 near the Royalton Barracks. Upon further investigation

Troopers suspected the operator, Robert Gavin, to be under the influence of

alcohol. He refused to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was

subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was cited and released to appear

in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2020

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.