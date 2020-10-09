VIRTUAL POLICY BRIEFING - An Effective Iran Policy: Sanctions or No Sanctions?

On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 11:00 am EDT, the NCRI-US will host a virtual panel with leading national security experts to discuss the key features of an effective Iran policy.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 11:00 am EDT, the U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will host a virtual panel with leading national security experts to discuss the key features of an effective Iran policy.

The panel will address Tehran’s regional conduct, its nuclear non-compliance, and the volatile state of Iranian society, to which the regime has responded with arrests and executions of protesters.

PANELISTS:

● Ambassador Eric Edelman, former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy

● Ambassador Robert Joseph, former Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security

● James Jay Carafano, Vice President, Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy at the Heritage Foundation

● Jonathan Ruhe, Foreign Policy Director at JINSA's Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy

● Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director, Washington Office, National Council of Resistance of Iran; author, The Iran Threat

Following the panelists’ remarks, there will be a round table discussion and a Q&A segment for the media.

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, October 14, 2020; 11:00 am-12:30 pm EDT

For media inquiries, please contact: media@ncrius.org

