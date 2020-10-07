Tens of thousands of law school graduates seeking licensure in New York, California and other major U.S. legal markets finished taking the bar exam this week, encountering some remote testing glitches after months of complications and delays sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
You just read:
Online bar examinees say they finished test but faced tech snafus
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.