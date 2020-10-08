Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing in Delaware and Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists will encounter lane restrictions on several state highways in Delaware and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Delaware County

Sunday, October 11, through Friday, October 16, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane closures are scheduled on Route 252 (Newtown Street Road) between Gradyville Road and White Horse Road in Newtown Township for milling and paving operations.

Montgomery County

Sunday, October 11, through Friday, October 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane closures are scheduled on Route 63 (Welsh Road) between West Orvilla Road and Route 363 (Valley Forge Road) and on Route 363 (Valley Forge Road) between Route 63 (Welsh Road) and Germantown Pike in Lansdale, Hatfield boroughs, and Towamencin, Upper Gwynedd, and Worchester townships for milling, paving and manhole adjustments;

Sunday, October 11, through Friday, October 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane closures are scheduled on Gulph Road between U.S. 202 (DeKalb Pike) and Henderson Road in Upper Merion Township for milling, paving and manhole adjustments; and

Sunday October 11, through Friday, October 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane closures are scheduled on West Elm Street/Conshohocken Road/Fairfield Road between Colwell Lane and Sandy Hill Road in Conshohocken Borough, and Plymouth Township for milling, paving and manhole adjustments.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

