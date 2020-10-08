Route 611 (Broad Street) Restricted Weekdays for ADA Curb Ramp Installation in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Route 611 (Broad Street) motorists will encounter periodic weekday lane restrictions in both directions, between Spring Garden Street and Allegheny Avenue in Philadelphia on Monday, October 12, through Friday, October 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for ADA curb ramp installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups may occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

This construction is part of a project to install 290 ADA curb ramps at 136 intersections along the U.S. 1 (City Avenue) and Route 611 (Broad Street) corridors in Philadelphia to improve mobility.

James J. Anderson Construction, Inc., of Philadelphia, is the general contractor on the $4,197,360 project which is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2021.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #