Paoli Pike Restricted at Night for Trail Improvements in East Goshen Township, Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – Paoli Pike motorists will encounter weekday and possibly weekend lane closures between Route 352 (North Chester Road) and Reservoir Road in East Goshen Township, Chester County, on Monday, October 12, through Friday, October 23, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, for milling and paving under a local project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the construction area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The local municipal project consists of trail construction, ADA ramp construction, new signage, pavement markings, landscaping, stormwater management and other miscellaneous enhancements.

