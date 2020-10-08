Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Paoli Pike Restricted at Night for Trail Improvements in East Goshen Township, Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – Paoli Pike motorists will encounter weekday and possibly weekend lane closures between Route 352 (North Chester Road) and Reservoir Road in East Goshen Township, Chester County, on Monday, October 12, through Friday, October 23, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, for milling and paving under a local project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the construction area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The local municipal project consists of trail construction, ADA ramp construction, new signage, pavement markings, landscaping, stormwater management and other miscellaneous enhancements.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. 

