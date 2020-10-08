Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HHSC Awards SAMHSA Grant Fund to Deep East and Southeast Texas Substance Abuse Centers

by: Rep. White, James
10/08/2020

(Austin, TX) - The Texas Health & Human Services Commission (HHSC) has released grant funding from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) grant program to three Texas substance abuse centers surrounding House District 19. Among the awardees are the Human Services of Southeast Texas, the Recovery Council of Southeast Texas, and the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas.

SAMHSA is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation. Their mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness in our communities.

"I am thankful to the Human Services of Southeast Texas, the Recovery Council of Southeast Texas, and the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas for seeking out these funds that will truly make an impact in our communities," said State Representative James White. "These three centers have a proven record and am thrilled that HHSC has considered providing more funding to continue their services."

Please do not hesitate to contact Saul Mendoza, Chief of Staff, with questions regarding this release at 512-463-0490 or 409-283-3700

Room 4N.5

P.O. Box 2910,

Austin, TX 78768

512-463-0490

512-463-9059 Fax

P.O. Box 395,

Woodville, TX 75979

205 N. Charlton Street

Woodville, Texas 75979

(409) 283-3700

(409) 283-3702 Fax

