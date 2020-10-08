MnDOT to host virtual Coffee and Conversation discussion for future Hwy 200 project in 2021 (Oct. 8, 2020)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host two virtual Coffee and Conversation events on Wednesday, October 14 to discuss the future Highway 200 project in 2021. Join us from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. as members of the project team discuss the project, answer questions and take comments.

To join the event visit the project website and click the meetings tab www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2021/hwy200-walker. MnDOT plans to resurface the 15 mile stretch of Highway 200 between Highway 371 and Highway 84. The project includes shoulder widening and the replacement of two box culverts at Bag Creek and Cedar Creek. Construction is scheduled to take place in 2021.

Highway 200 will be closed to all traffic for a two to three week period during construction to replace the box culverts. Details on the project, including detour information will be provided at the virtual events on October 14.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. The virtual meeting will provide participants an opportunity to meet with MnDOT staff and ask questions. MnDOT encourages participation by all as we believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call 651-366-4718; the Minnesota Relay Service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TYY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.

