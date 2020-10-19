VistaVu Solutions Ranks on Canadian Business’ Growth 2020 List
Canadian Business unveils annual list of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
We are very honored to be recognized as one of Canada’s fastest growing companies.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VistaVu Solutions, Inc., today announced that they have secured a spot on the 2020 Growth list, one of Canada’s largest annual celebrations of the top 500 entrepreneurial achievements.
Previously known as the GROWTH 500, this award is celebrating its 32nd year of ranking Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth. Results of the annual ranking, with stories profiling the leaders who make the list, is published in a special report in Maclean’s magazine.
“We are very honored to be recognized as one of Canada’s fastest growing companies.” says Jory Lamb CEO of VistaVu Solutions.” This award is about team success resultant from our daily commitment to provide remarkable customer experiences. Thank you VistaVu’ers!”
This software solutions company has secured a spot on the 2020 Growth list due to their extensive work over the past five years developing and executing on company’s strategy to diversify on Industry Solution and Business Services offerings. They currently offer mid-market cloud ERP solution SAP Business One, SAP Business ByDesign, and Dell Boomi integration services, and our own field service management solution FieldVu. They have become one of the top SAP Business ByDesign implementation partners in North America, increasing their staffing by 142% and revenue by 178.8% over the last years.
In addition to diversifying their solution and business service offerings, strategic acquisitions have helped to grow the customer base. Over the years they have made three acquisitions in Houston, San Francisco and San Diego. These acquisitions resulted in, local presence, increased client base and references that helped to kickstart the rapid growth. However, not only did VistaVu experience growth as a result of these acquisitions, but clients experienced growth with optimization and automation projects as a focus in this new strategic partnership.
While VistaVu continues on a growth path looking forward, the recent economic environment with COVID has impacted businesses globally, VistaVu included. The biggest challenge that they have faced over this period has been continuing to be a source of value for their customers who face major hardships. Many went into cash conversion and furloughed staff, resulting in projects being completely stalled. During this time, they pivoted to reduce expenditures in the company and started creating helpful resources for their clients to help get them through these difficult times. These resources included:
• Weekly Q&A Café product training webinars
• Helping find financial assistance
• Reorganizing and prioritizing projects and work
As VistaVu continues to evolve and grow, they hope to maintain a spot on the Growth list. Continuing into next year, they are focused on working on their customer experience programs, continuous improvement, and new technology solutions that advance customers’ abilities.
About VistaVu Solutions
VistaVu Solutions, is a rapidly-growing and progressive provider of innovative business management solutions for the industries of Industrial Field Services, Industrial Manufacturing & Components, Aerospace & Defense, and Life Sciences. They hold partner relationships with AWS, SAP and Dell Boomi. VistaVu leverages the experience of its people, and the results of its successfully proven processes to bring industry-driven, user-focused and mature business management solutions to customers, helping companies in this space RUN GREAT.
About the 2020 Growth
For over 30 years, the Growth List ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) has been Canada’s most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Originally developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth
List print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean’s magazine) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth List ranks
Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth, and the Startup List ranks Canadian
new growth companies on two-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking,
visit GrowthList.ca.
About Canadian Business
Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving business publication in the
country. It has fueled the success of Canada’s business elite and, through the Growth List
ranking, celebrates leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics.
Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.
