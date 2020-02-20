Announcing the ACLOUDster Alliance: Partnering Globally, Delivering locally.

We are stronger together, partnering globally delivering locally.” — Henrik and Pierre

PALMA, MALLORCA, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACLOUDster announces that 9 SAP Gold Partners have joined forces to form an Alliance to deliver global projects reducing the risk of for organisations to roll out SAP Business ByDesign globally. The 9 leading local partners serve and support small to mid-sized SAP users on-site and across the globe using the same quality standards, local languages, and of course experience in local legal and fiscal requirements.Together, the alliance has carried out a large number of SAP projects, many of which are International. The alliance’s partners currently employ more than 150 SAP Business ByDesign consultants and serve more than 15.000 SAP Business ByDesign users in more than 40 countries.Joint founders of ACLOUDster Henrik Hausen, CEO All4cloud from Germany and Pierre Gueguen, CEO Ubister from France announced “Over the past year, we have been curating, selecting and working with an exceptional network of Gold Partners to introduce a strategic collaborative Alliance that can help organisations streamline global implementations. We believe that no one else offers the complete digital transformation solution on a global basis. ACLOUDster offers genuine and practical support allowing customers a standardised process, at a pace that suits them, reducing risk at a level of investment that guarantees a transformation success as expected.”Besides the initiators, the partners from the first hour are: AlteaUp – Italy, InsynQ – Netherland, Orchard House Solutions- UK, OyS Consultares – Spain, SNAP – Slovakia and Czch Republic, Tech Sonic – China and VistaVu Solutions – Canada and USA.SAP’s Rainer Zinow said “SAP sell exceptional products and it is clear that the ACLOUDster Alliance brings together a single team of experts intent on helping ambitious companies achieve their goals through the implementation of SAP’s intelligent ERP, Business ByDesign. Through automation, modern companies can integrate every aspect their business from Finance and Sales to HR and workforce management, doing it globally has always been a challenge, with the ACLOUDster Alliance that will not be the case anymore.”“Becoming a member of the ACLOUDster Alliance is a massive step forward, we have many opportunities that demand our Consultants spend more time traveling than delivering.” Phil Kirkham Sales and Marketing Director of Orchard House added “it’s obvious that we should be doing our best to reduce a projects carbon footprint helping both SAP and our customers to be more sustainable.Henrik and Pierre added “We are stronger together, partnering globally delivering locally.”To learn more about ACLOUDster visit: www.acloudster.com For any general inquiries, feel free to email:henrik.hausen@all4cloud.de or pierre.gueguen@ubister.fr



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.