Westbound I-376 Parkway East Survey Work This Weekend in the City of Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing survey work on westbound I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday and Sunday, October 10-11 weather permitting.

A left lane closure on the Parkway East in the westbound direction will occur between the Smithfield Street and Stanwix Street overhead bridges from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. All on and off-ramps in the area will remain open while work occurs.

Crews from Roadsafe Traffic Systems, Inc. will conduct survey activities. Please use caution when driving through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

