Lane Closure on the North Scranton Expressway North Bound

Dunmore – There will be a left and a right lane closure on the North Scranton Expressway Northbound (heading out of Scranton) starting Friday, October 9 through Sunday, October 11 starting Friday evening at 6:00 PM and going straight through Sunday.  This work will consist of milling, paving and placing elastometric membranes on bridge decks followed by line painting. The work will be on the structures over Court Street and North Main Avenue.  The left lane will be closed but only on Friday, then on Saturday morning the right lane will be closed.  The closure will be for the entire weekend until the work is completed.

Motorists should use caution and alternative routes when traveling in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

 

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4

