Route 3034 Century Farm Road to Close Friday in Hanover Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a portion of Century Farm Road (Route 3034) in Hanover Township, Beaver County, will close to traffic on Friday, October 9 until further notice.

Century Farm Road will close to traffic between Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) and McKenzie Road until further notice beginning at noon on Friday. The roadway will remain closed indefinitely due to a landslide as a safety precaution for the traveling public. Traffic will be detoured via Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) and Route 18 (Frankfort Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

