U.S. 422 Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Barrier Removal, Line Striping in Valley Forge Area

King of Prussia, PA – Alternating left and right lane closures are planned on U.S. 422 in both directions between the Oaks and U.S. 202 interchanges beginning Sunday night, October 11, for barrier removal and line striping operations under a project to build new, wider bridges to improve travel and carry U.S. 422 motorists over the Schuylkill River, Norfolk Southern Railroad, South Trooper Road and Schuylkill River Trail in West Norriton, Upper Merion and Lower Providence townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The lane closures will be in place Sunday through Friday from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning on eastbound U.S. 422, and from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning on westbound U.S. 422.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

In addition to replacing four bridges, the scope of work on this project includes rebuilding and widening one mile of U.S. 422 between the Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) and Route 363 (Trooper Road) interchanges, and upgrading the interchanges by: realigning the U.S. 422 east off-ramp to Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) by building a new fly-over ramp; improving the Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) on-ramp to U.S. 422 west; replacing the Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) bridge over U.S. 422; rebuilding 1,500 feet of Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) approaching the U.S. 422 Interchange; improving the U.S. 422 west off-ramp to Route 363 (Trooper Road) and the Route 363 (Trooper Road) on-ramp to U.S. 422 east; and widening the U.S. 422 east off-ramp to First Avenue.

Construction on this improvement project began in February 2016, and all original contract items are expected to be completed by late 2020.

An additional item of work to repair deteriorated concrete pavement and resurface approximately 900 feet of U.S. 422 just west of the Route 363 (Trooper Road) Interchange is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The completion time for this operation will be dependent on the extent of the concrete in need of repair and weather conditions.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor on the $97.4 million project that is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

This project is associated with the Schuylkill River Crossing Complex of transportation improvement projects designed to enhance travel on U.S. 422 between the Route 363 (Trooper Road) and Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) interchanges. These improvements also include the two additional ramps built to complete the U.S. 422/Route 363 (Trooper Road) Interchange, a project that was finished in December 2015; the construction of a new pedestrian/bicycle trail bridge over the Schuylkill River in Valley Forge National Historical Park, which was completed in August 2016; and the relocation of North Gulph Road at Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) in Valley Forge National Historical Park, which is expected to move to construction in late 2021.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #