Seattle Conductor Who Lost Two Singers to Corona Speaks Out for the First Time
CORONA CHOIR podcast features Dr. Adam Burdick starting Friday, Oct. 9thPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORONA CHOIR podcast Host and long-time choir Director Steve Fisher didn’t think Conductor Adam Burdick would accept his invitation to be a guest when he reached out unsolicited on Facebook. “When Adam agreed, I was humbled and honored to learn that he has not spoken publicly about the heart-wrenching ordeal he and his Skagit Valley Chorale have endured since March,” explains Steve. “I was determined to not define Adam or his ensemble solely by the tragic events that unfolded in March of 2020. But I was not prepared for the depth of conversation we had on different and important topics.”
Steve and Adam’s unexpectedly diverse range of topics include: Adam’s brave journey as a gender-fluid person; one of Adam’s favorite books, Botany of Desire (did you know that tulips cozy up to humans for survival?); Alan Alda’s common interests with choral folks; Adam’s telling of what really happened in March (and what the L.A. Times did not get right); how the Skagit Valley Choral is doing now and how they’re singing. It promises to be a fascinating, captivating week of podcast listening. “The reality is, we didn’t know anything in early March,” says Steve. “It could have been any choir. This is a story involving real people who deserve to be known in three dimensions. Adam’s words, and his deep humanity, achieve this.”
Part I of Steve’s conversation with Adam will debut Friday, October 9th, marking the 25th episode of CORONA CHOIR, a milestone in the podcasting world for fledgling podcasts. (Most new podcasts don’t survive past 10 episodes). The conversation will continue over the following week, culminating in a final episode on Friday, October 16th. The podcast is available on Apple podcasts, Spotify, Google, Amazon and all other major platforms. Anyone who signs up for the email list of “CORONA CHOIR… what choral folks NEED to know” will be entered into a drawing to win a tour South Africa with Steve and Commonwealth Youthchoirs in 2022. Drawing will take place on September 1, 2021. For more information, visit fishermanpodcasts.com.
